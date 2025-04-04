England suffer another injury setback ahead of India Tests

England's Olly Stone (second from left) celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne with a direct hit during the second day of their third Test at The Oval in London on September 7, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: Right-arm pacer Olly Stone has been ruled out for 14 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right knee, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

According to the ECB, Stone experienced discomfort during Nottinghamshire’s pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month and scans, conducted this week revealed the need for surgery.

“England and Nottinghamshire fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out of all cricket for 14 weeks following scans and subsequent surgery this week, which confirmed a right knee injury,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire’s pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery.”

After undergoing surgery, the 31-year-old is slated to miss the start of English summer and will be targeting to achieve complete fitness by August 2025.

Stone’s injury marked the third such setback for England as they will be without skipper Ben Stokes and right-arm seamer Brydon Carse for the upcoming five-match home Test series against India, scheduled to commence on June 20.

Stokes has not played at any level since tearing his left hamstring in December.

The experienced all-rounder is progressing well in his recovery ahead of a busy year that includes a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May, five Tests against India starting in June, and an Ashes series in Australia at the end of the year.

Durham's head coach, Ryan Campbell, provided an update on Stokes' rehabilitation, stating that while the England veteran is recovering well from hamstring surgery, no risks will be taken regarding his potential return at the domestic level.

Meanwhile, Brydon Carse has been struggling with a foot injury and was forced to withdraw from England’s squad during the recent ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.