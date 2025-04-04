Fakhar Zaman reflects on first training session after injury

Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman speaks during an interview during their training session in Lahore on April 3, 2025. — Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman on Thursday, provided insights of his first training session after the injury which cut short his ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Fakhar sustained the injury on the second ball of Pakistan’s campaign opener against New Zealand while attempting to prevent a boundary.

Will Young drove a shot through the covers off Shaheen Afridi’s delivery, prompting Fakhar to sprint from mid-off and palm the ball back.

However, his knees got stuck in the outfield, leaving him in visible discomfort.

Despite the injury, Fakhar batted for Pakistan and managed 24 runs off 41 balls until getting dismissed by Michael Bracewell.

Subsequent scans confirmed an oblique tear, leading to his withdrawal from the tournament just ahead of Pakistan's crucial encounter against India on February 23 in Dubai.

However, after the Champions Trophy heartbreak, Fakhar has started his preparations to represent Lahore Qalandars in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

Reflecting on the training session, Fakhar shared that he found it tough initially but had started to middle the ball in the later stage.

“The first day was good. Since I batted for almost one and a half months, it felt a bit tough but it was good overall,” said Fakhar in a video statement released by the Qalandars on their social media handles.

“It felt awkward as if I am batting without pads but again, it was just the first day and we have eight to nine days more so I am hopeful of getting back into the rhythm.”

Fakhar Zaman also reiterated that his personal goals always remain to become the leading run-scorer of the tournament and make his team win the final.

“Look, my personal goals always remain the same and that is to be the best batter of the tournament and to make my team win the final. So, my goal is the same this year.

“I will try my best to help my team win matches and propel them into the final.”