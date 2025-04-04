Mark Chapman ruled out of third ODI against Pakistan

New Zealand's Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell celebrate during the first ODI against Pakistan at the McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. — NZC

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand’s in-form middle-order batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the final ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played here at the Bay Oval on Saturday.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the left-handed batter, who also missed the second ODI due to a hamstring injury, was assessed during the home side’s training session for the upcoming fixture which revealed that he had not recovered sufficiently.

“BLACKCAPS batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the third and final Chemist Warehouse ODI against Pakistan at Bay Oval tomorrow with a hamstring injury,” the NZC announced in a statement.

“Chapman was ruled out of the second ODI in Hamilton with a minor hamstring tear, and an assessment at training today revealed he has not recovered sufficiently to take his place in the XI for the final match of the home summer,” the statement added.

As a result, Tim Seifert, who was called in as Chapman’s replacement for the second ODI in Hamilton, will stay with the squad for the upcoming fixture.

For the unversed, New Zealand have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and will be eyeing to secure s whitewash victory over Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would try to avoid a clean sweep by securing their first victory in the country since February 2011.

New Zealand squad for second ODI against Pakistan:

Henry Nicholls, Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell (c), Tim Seifert, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.