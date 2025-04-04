Emma Raducanu to skip Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her third-round match of Australian Open against Poland's Iga Swiatek in Melbourne on January 18, 2025. — Reuters

Briton Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from next week's Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers to rest following her run to the quarter-finals in Miami where she needed medical attention during her defeat by Jessica Pegula.

Raducanu dropped the opening set and appeared out of sorts while up 5-4 in the second, requiring a medical timeout during which she had her legs and back iced, before the 22-year-old eventually lost 6-4 6-7(3) 6-2.

After seven tournaments in the opening three months of the year, Raducanu has opted out of Britain's Group F qualifiers of the premier women's team tournament in The Hague, Netherlands from April 10-12.

"She needs a little space in the calendar to best look after her body," Raducanu's representatives told British media, adding that she will also skip the Rouen Open from April 14.

Emma Raducanu has struggled with form and fitness problems since her U.S. Open triumph as a teenager in 2021.

However, she won four main draw matches in succession in Miami last week, her best run at a tournament since that Grand Slam victory at Flushing Meadows.

Britain's captain Anne Keothavong said the team would miss Raducanu, who was part of the squad that reached the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals last year.

"You always miss a player of her quality on the team," said Keothavong, who has also called up Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal, Harriet Dart and Olivia Nicholls.