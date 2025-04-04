Thailand women's team reach Pakistan for ICC World Cup Qualifier

Thailand women's cricket team reach Lahore to take part in ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier on March 3 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The Thailand women's cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

The 19-member squad, led by captain Naruemol Chaiwai, traveled from Bangkok to Lahore ahead of the tournament.

Warm-up matches for the highly anticipated event will begin tomorrow in Lahore.

Pakistan’s squad, captained by Fatima Sana, has already reported to a local hotel along with the team management and coaching staff.

The Women in Green will play their first warm-up match against Thailand on April 4 at Gaddafi Stadium.

The sixth edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is set to commence on April 9, featuring four full-member teams—Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies, and Ireland—alongside associate members Scotland and Thailand.

A total of 15 matches will be played across two venues: the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium and the Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Ground.

The tournament opener will see hosts Pakistan take on Ireland on April 9.

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier warm-up matches schedule:

Match 1: Bangladesh Women vs. Scotland Women at 09:30 AM PKT​

Match 2: Pakistan Women vs. Thailand Women at 09:30 PM PKT​

Match 3: Ireland Women vs. West Indies Women at 09:30 PM PKT

Match 4: Bangladesh Women vs. Ireland Women at 09:30 AM PKT​

Match 5: Pakistan Women vs. West Indies Women at 09:30 PM PKT​

Match 6: Scotland Women vs. Thailand Women at 09:30 PM PKT

Pakistan squad for Women’s World Cup 2025 Qualifiers

Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah