Iyer, Arora star as KKR give SRH their biggest IPL defeat

Kolkata Knight Riders' Vaibhav Arora reacts after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen during their IPL match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 3, 2025. — BCCI

KOLKATA: Quickfire half-centuries from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer, followed by an economical bowling performance by Vaibhav Arora, powered defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a massive 80-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the home side registered a massive total of 200/6 on the board despite a dismal start; losing two wickets for just 16 runs in 2.3 overs as Quinton de Kock (one) and Sunil Narine (seven) fell cheaply.

Following the early blow, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Raghuvanshi forced recovery by putting together a defiant 81-run stand for the third wicket but both perished in quick succession, resulting in the KKR slipping to 106/4 in 12.4 overs.

Raghuvanshi smashed five fours and two sixes on his way to a 32-ball 50, while Rahane made 38 from 27 deliveries, laced with one four and four sixes.

Coming out to bat at number five, Iyer turned the tide back in KKR’s favour with belligerent hitting.

The middle-order batter struck 10 boundaries including three sixes on his way to a 29-ball 60 until falling victim to Harshal Patel in the last over.

For SRH, Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami and Kamindu Mendis made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 201-run target, SRH’s explosive batting unit, which racked up the second-highest IPL total in their campaign against Rajasthan Royals – unfolded on a meagre 120 despite some resistance by their middle order.

The former champions found themselves in early trouble as they were reduced to 9/3 in 2.1 overs as Vaibhav Arora struck in each of his first two overs, dismissing Travis Head (four) and in-form Ishan Kishan (two) in the process.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (19) and Kamindu Mendis attempted to launch a recovery by putting together a 35-run stand for the fourth wicket but their efforts were dashed by veteran Andre Russell, who got rid of the former in the seventh over.

Mendis was then involved in a brief partnership with Heinrich Klaasen but eventually fell victim to Narine in the 10th over. He scored 27 off 20 deliveries with the help of one four and two sixes.

Klaasen’s retaliation spanned until the 15th over and walked back after top-scoring for the SRH with a 21-ball 33, comprised of two fours and as many sixes.

Following his dismissal, the KKR’s bowling unit ran through SRH’s lower order and handed the team their biggest-ever defeat in terms of runs in IPL history.

For KKR, Arora and Chakravarthy took three wickets each, while Russell bagged two. Narine and Harshit Rana, on the other hand, chipped in with one dismissal apiece.



The 80-run victory lifted defending champions KKR to the fifth position in the IPL 2025 standings with four points in four matches, while SRH succumbed to the bottom with two points in as many matches.