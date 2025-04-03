Sikandar Raza vows to ‘overcome’ mistakes in PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars' Sikandar Raza celebrates dismissing Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy during PSL 9 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 19, 2024. — PSL

LAHORE: Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars’ all-rounder Sikandar Raza on Thursday, expressed his determination to overcome previous editions’ mistakes in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

Qalandars, who became the first team to win consecutive PSL titles in 2023, had a forgetful campaign in the last season as they could win just one match and finished at the bottom of the standings with three points.

Raza, who had a modest outing with both bat and ball as well, acknowledged the Qalandars’ shortcomings in their title defence, and shared that the team is confident of doing well in the upcoming edition.

“Looking forward to and excited for the 10th edition of PSL,” said Raza on the sidelines of the Qalandars’ training camp here.

“We made mistakes in the previous edition, now we have to overcome them. We are eagerly waiting for the matches to start. We believe we will do well this season,” he added.

The Zimbabwean all-rounder also acknowledged that the void created by star leg-spinner Rashid Khan’s absence can not be filled but backed his replacement’s skillset.

“Rashid Khan is like a part of our family, our best wishes are with him,” Raza said.

“Rashid Khan's absence cannot be filled, the spinner who replaced him is also talented,” he added.

Sikandar Raza also touched on a change in the Qalandars’ coaching setup but lauded COO Sameen Rana for wise choices.

For the unversed, former cricketer Aqib Javed’s appointment as the interim head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team resulted in him relinquishing the Qalandars’ coaching role, leading to the franchise to hand up the responsibility to Darren Gough.

However, just two weeks before the commencement of the PSL 10, Gough made himself unavailable for the role, citing unavoidable personal reasons.

As a result, the Qalandars eventually roped in Russell Domingo as the head coach for the PSL 2025.