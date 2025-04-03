Jacob Duffy opens up after becoming top-ranked T20I bowler

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy celebrates dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Haris during the first T20I at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 16, 2025. — AFP

New Zealand’s emerging pacer Jacob Duffy reflected on his meteoric rise to top the ICC Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings, stating it was a ‘bit surreal’.

Duffy jumped four places in the latest update of the ICC Rankings on Wednesday and surpassed Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, England’s Adil Rashid, India’s Varun Chakravarthy and West Indies’ Akeil Hosein to reach the summit.

The 30-year-old got the reward of his brilliant performance in the recent five-match home T20I series against Pakistan, taking 13 at an average of 8.38 and playing a pivotal role in leading the Black Caps to a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Duffy, who became the first New Zealand bowler to top the men’s T20I bowling rankings since Ish Sodhi in 2018, was delighted to join some of the notable players on the list.

“It's a bit of a surprise. It's awesome to be amongst some of the players on that list. Getting that kind of recognition is pretty cool.

“I honestly don’t know what to say. I have had a lot of messages today around that kind of thing. It's a little bit surreal, to be honest."

Jacob Duffy is also the joint-leading wicket-taker of the ongoing three-match ODI series against Pakistan, having picked up five wickets in two matches this far.

“It's been amazing, just to be in and around the group for the last three or four years, sort of getting a game here and there, but to really get stuck in and play consistent games, get whole series, it's been awesome," he added.

“I just want to be a regular member of the Black Caps across all three formats and win games of cricket for the country.”