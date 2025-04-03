Peshawar Zalmi make one addition to PSL 10 squad

Peshawar Zalmi's Luke Wood (centre) celebrates dismissing Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy during their PSL 9 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 8, 2024. — PSL

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday, roped in England pacer Luke Wood for the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

“Welcome back, Luke Wood. England fast bowler is back to charge in for Zalmi at PSL 10,” the franchise announced on social media platforms by sharing an animated poster of the seamer.

Although, Zalmi did not share further details about Wood’s pick several media reports suggested that the left-arm pacer has been brought in as a partial replacement for Bangladeshi counterpart Nahid Rana, whose participation remains in doubt due to their home Test series against Bangladesh.



Luke Wood represented Zalmi in the previous edition as well, during which he took 13 wickets in 12 matches at a modest average of 30.30 with the best bowling figures of 2/13.

Last week, the franchise signed South African all-rounder George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond category for the upcoming tournament as the latter reportedly considered forgoing his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians’ squad for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).

Zalmi will kick off their PSL 10 campaign against traditional rivals Quetta Gladiators on April 12, while the two sides are scheduled to feature in an exhibition match at the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

The exhibition match was originally scheduled to be played on April 8 but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its postponement last week.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde and Mohammad Ali (both diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Mitchell Owen, Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (all supplementary).