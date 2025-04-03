Saud Shakeel shares his plans if he ever becomes PCB chairman

Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan’s middle-order batter Saud Shakeel expressed disagreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) revolving-door policy, stating that he would appoint a permanent head coach if he ever becomes the chairman of the board.

Saud, during his appearance at the Geo News programme Score Eid Special, was probed about his initial steps on becoming the PCB head.

The left-handed batter, in response, called for having a permanent head coach. He also pressed on the financial upgradation of the domestic structure.

“First of all, I would bring a head coach, who can not be removed by anyone even if I get dismissed from the chairmanship but he would remain the head coach for three years,” said Shakeel.

“Secondly, I think, we need to uplift the standard of domestic cricket in terms of money,” he added.





Shakeel later backed his remarks about the instability in Pakistan’s coaching setup, stating that the players and the coaches take time to get along with each other.

“The change in the coaching setup definitely affects the environment of the dressing room. If I say that it does not affect us at all, I would be lying,” said Saud Shakeel.

“When a new person comes into the dressing room, he comes with his own thoughts, might have liking and disliking so you also need time in getting along.

“So, I think, the way how changes occurred for the last one to two years, it affected me as well since I am such a person who takes time in getting along with another person.”