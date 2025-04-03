Mohsin Naqvi appointed Asian Cricket Council President

An undated picture of Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has been appointed as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President, the governing body confirmed on Thursday.

According to the ACC, Naqvi has also assumed the charge as ACC President, succeeding President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva.

“Mr. Mohsin Naqvi has assumed charge as the new President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Naqvi, who has served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman since February 2024 will assume this prestigious role on 3rd April, 2025. His appointment ushers in a new chapter of leadership for Asian cricket,” the ACC said in a statement.

Reflecting on his appointment as the ACC President, Naqvi shared that he feels ‘honoured’ for assuming the charge before vowing to unlock new opportunities and take Asian cricket to new heights.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council," said Mr. Naqvi.

"Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game's growth and global influence. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure."

Meanwhile, outgoing ACC President Silva thanked the ACC community for their support amid his tenure and expressed confidence in Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership, stating the body ‘will continue its remarkable journey and thrive’.

"It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council. The steadfast commitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC's stature across the region,” said Silva.

“I extend my gratitude to my predecessor, Mr. Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, under whose leadership the ACC reached significant milestones including securing the highest-ever value for the ACC Asia Cup commercial rights, introducing a new pathway events structure, and paving the way for the continued development of cricket in Asia.

“As I step down, I have full confidence that under Mr. Naqvi's capable leadership, the ACC will continue its remarkable journey and thrive.”