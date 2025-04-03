Pakistan suffer another penalty amid New Zealand ODIs

Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their second ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, penalised Pakistan again during the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The green shirts have been fined five per cent of their match fees for keeping a slow over-rate during their 84-run defeat in the second ODI against the Blackcaps.

According to the ICC, Jeff Crowe of its Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction on the touring side after they were found one over short of the stipulated period despite taking the time allowances into consideration.

As per Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are penalised five per cent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

For the unversed, this is the second time that Pakistan have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the series as they were previously docked 10 per cent of their match fees for a similar offence during the series opener in Napier.

The Rizwan-led side were found to be two overs short of the required target after time allowances were taken into account.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan and New Zealand will square off in the third ODI in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Although the home side have already secured the series victory, there is a lot to play for as Pakistan would try to avoid a clean sweep by securing their first victory in the country since February 2011.