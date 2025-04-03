Pakistan Super League 10 ticket sales go live

Islamabad United players celebrate winning the PSL 9 after beating Multan Sultans in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) X is almost here, with ticket sales officially starting today.

The tournament, set to begin on April 11, promises an exciting spectacle for cricket fans across Pakistan.

This year, the six-team event will be hosted in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The grand final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 18, with a total of 34 matches scheduled over 37 days.

Online ticket sales are now live, allowing fans to secure their spots for the tournament.

In addition to online purchases, physical tickets will be available starting Monday, April 7, at 4:00 PM at designated TCS Express Centres nationwide.

To further enhance the fan experience, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced an exciting new feature: a ticket raffle.

This raffle, which will take place during every match, gives fans the chance to win fantastic prizes, including motorcycles, smartphones, and gift hampers.

Ticket prices for the tournament vary by match and seating category. The most expensive ticket is for the Final (Match 34, Lahore) in the HOSP PCB Gallery category, priced at PKR 12,500.

The VVIP category for the Final (Match 34, Lahore) is priced at PKR 11,000, with other VVIP tickets for the Final priced at PKR 10,000.

Tickets for Eliminator 2 (Match 33, Lahore) in the HOSP PCB Gallery category are priced at PKR 9,500.

Several matches feature HOSP PCB Gallery tickets priced at PKR 9,000, including Eliminator 1 (Match 32, Lahore) and the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Match 24, Lahore).

General category tickets for the opening match, Qualifier 1, and Eliminators 1 and 2 are priced at PKR 1,000, while tickets for the grand finale are priced at PKR 1,500. Tickets for other league matches are priced at PKR 650.