'Resign and leave,' former Pakistan cricketer to PCB chief Naqvi

Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort on February 16, 2025 in Lahore. — ICC

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, urging him to step down from his position if he is unable to improve the state of the men’s national team.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal expressed his frustration over the team’s recent performances and did not hold back in criticizing the PCB chairman.

"It is shameful. The PCB chairman should consider that if he can't control things, he should resign and step down. Don't ruin your reputation. If you don't want to do that, then improve the status of the current team," Akmal said.

The former cricketer also addressed the team's bowling issues, criticizing the lack of discipline among Pakistan's bowlers.

He called for a significant overhaul of the bowling department, suggesting that fresh faces be brought in to bring about the necessary change.

"If Pakistan's bowlers can't perform on such a turf, where will they deliver? In Asia, they say there is nothing for bowlers. On venues where there is something on offer, they don't do anything. Should they play disabled players against us? We don’t know where to bowl. It means there should be a change," he said.

He also highlighted the batting department’s shortcomings, pointing out that Pakistan’s batters have no clear strategy.

"Faheem Ashraf saved us, but we don’t need runs from Naseem Shah; we need wickets from him. When Babar Azam got out, the batting lineup was exposed. I didn’t see anyone regret the result, except the coach. You’re destroying Pakistan’s cricket," he concluded.

Pakistan's performance in the ongoing New Zealand tour has drawn harsh criticism, with the Men in Green winning just one out of seven matches.

In the second ODI on April 2, New Zealand secured an 84-run victory, taking a 2-0 lead in the series. Pakistan's chase of 293 faltered early as the top order crumbled under pressure.

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, and Babar Azam all fell cheaply. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and deputy Salman Agha also failed to make significant contributions, and Pakistan was quickly reduced to 48-5.

Tayyab Tahir briefly tried to stabilize the innings, but New Zealand's bowlers remained relentless. Faheem Ashraf fought back with a half-century, but wickets continued to fall.

Haris Rauf suffered a concussion, and despite a resilient partnership with Naseem Shah, Pakistan's innings ended at 208, with Naseem's 51 being the last to fall.