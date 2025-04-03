Umpires, match officials announced for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

An undated photo shows Pakistan umpire Saleema Imtiaz posing with the Women's Asia Cup trophy. - AFP

DUBAI: The umpires and match officials for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier have been announced.

The six-team tournament, set to take place in Pakistan from April 9 to April 19, will see two teams secure their places in this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The official panel will consist of 10 umpires and three match referees, with host nation Pakistan represented by Faisal Khan Afridi and Saleema Imtiaz on the umpiring panel.

Saleema made history last year by becoming the first woman from Pakistan to join an ICC panel of umpires. At the time, she expressed her hope of inspiring a new generation of umpires in Pakistan.

"This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan," Saleema said.

"I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport,” she added.

Bangladesh will have two umpires on the panel: Masudur Rahman Mukul and Shathira Jakir Jesy. Zimbabwe’s Sarah Dambanevana will also feature, alongside Donovan Koch, Babs Gcuma, Candace la Borde, Dedunu de Silva, and Shaun Haig.

The appointed match referees include Ali Naqvi (Pakistan), Shandre Fritz (South Africa), and Trudy Anderson (New Zealand).

ICC Senior Manager – Umpires and Referees, Sean Easey, emphasized that the tournament offers an excellent opportunity for the officials to showcase their credentials.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our appointed match officials, overseeing this important tournament which is the last step for teams on the path to the World Cup," Easey said.

“Our officials are experienced and well prepared, and we look forward to seeing them participate in this event,” he added.

Referees: Ali Naqvi (Pakistan), Shandre Fritz (South Africa), Trudy Anderson (New Zealand).

Umpires: Babs Gcuma (South Africa), Candace la Borde (West Indies), Dedunu de Silva (Sri Lanka), Donovan Koch (Australia), Faisal Khan Afridi (Pakistan), Masudur Rahman Mukul (Bangladesh), Saleema Imtiaz (Pakistan), Sarah Dambanevana (Zimbabwe), Shathira Jakir Jesy (Bangladesh), Shaun Haig (New Zealand).