Pakistan team reach Mount Maunganui for final ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan team reach Mount Maunganui for their third and final ODI match against New Zealand at Bay Oval on April 3, 2025. - PCB

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Thursday ahead of their third and final ODI against New Zealand, scheduled for April 5 at Bay Oval.

The match will be a dead rubber, as New Zealand has already secured the series 2-0.





With Pakistan having won just one match out of seven on the tour—comprising five T20Is and two ODIs—the final clash will be crucial for the Men in Green to salvage some pride.

Upon arrival, the team will rest and will hold their practice session tomorrow at 2 PM local time.

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand claimed victory in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, defeating Pakistan by 84 runs to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Chasing a challenging target of 293, Pakistan’s pursuit faltered early as their top order collapsed under pressure from New Zealand’s bowlers.

Abdullah Shafique (1 off 11) was dismissed early by O'Rourke, followed by Imam-ul-Haq (3 off 12) and Babar Azam (1 off 3), both of whom fell cheaply to Jacob Duffy’s precise bowling.

With three quick wickets down, Pakistan’s position looked increasingly precarious. Things worsened when Mohammad Rizwan (5 off 27) and Salman Agha (9 off 15) also failed to make significant contributions.

Tayyab Tahir (13 off 29) briefly tried to stabilize the innings, but New Zealand’s relentless pressure kept Pakistan from gaining any momentum.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf showed impressive resilience, scoring a well-fought half-century.

However, as he continued to lose partners—Mohammad Wasim Jr. (1 off 2) and Akif Javed (8 off 7) were dismissed by Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy—Pakistan found themselves struggling at 114-8 in 28.2 overs.

Things took a more concerning turn when Haris Rauf suffered a concussion after being struck on the head, forcing him to leave the field.

Naseem Shah replaced him, and the pair formed a crucial 50-run partnership for the ninth wicket, bringing the score to 165-8 in 36 overs.

Despite their best efforts, Pakistan’s resistance ended when Ben Sears dismissed Faheem Ashraf (73 off 80), leaving the score at 174-9.

Despite a valiant knock from Naseem Shah, who had earlier reached his maiden ODI fifty in just 41 balls, Pakistan's innings was wrapped up for 208 in 41.2 overs, with Naseem being dismissed for 51.