Australia set for first overseas day-night Test in Jamaica

Cricket West Indies (CWI) officials are optimistic that Sabina Park in Jamaica will host its first-ever day-night Test when Australia visits for the third match of their series in July.

Tickets for the series went on sale earlier this week, with the third Test listed as a day-night encounter, scheduled to start at 1:30 PM local time. The first two red-ball matches will take place in Barbados and Grenada.

However, the final Test’s status as a pink-ball match hinges on the completion of floodlight upgrades to meet international standards.

Sabina Park has never hosted a day-night international match due to the inadequate quality of its lighting system.

Cricket Australia has expressed support for the match being a day-night fixture, and officials are expected to visit Jamaica this month for a pre-tour inspection. Notably, Australia has never played a day-night Test overseas.

"The Australians have agreed for it to be a day-night Test match," Chris Dehring said at a press conference on Monday.

"It is of course subject to the new lighting system that's being implemented at Sabina Park, that it is finished in time and of course to specification."

"We have in place a very strong monitoring and support system to help the Jamaica Cricket Association and the Jamaican government achieve this. We are certainly looking forward to hosting the very first day-night match," he added.

Jamaica Cricket Association President Dr. Donovan Bennett revealed in February that the initial target was to have the lights installed by January, but delays have pushed back the timeline.

"We are supposed to get the lights from our local supplier who will source them from a manufacturer in England," he said.

"There were some technical challenges because while we could have gotten cheaper lights from China, they were too heavy for the existing stands at Sabina Park. The wind forces on the pylons would have been a major issue," he added.

The West Indies have previously hosted only one day-night Test, against Sri Lanka in Barbados in 2018. Last year, they handed Australia their first-ever defeat in a day-night Test, thanks to Shamar Joseph’s heroics at the Gabba.

"First and foremost, I do recall, if memory serves me right, the last time we beat Australia, it was a day-night Test," Dehring said. "So it's a maybe superficial example to use, but maybe it's just a good omen."

For both teams, the series will mark the beginning of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle. Australia will head to the Caribbean after competing in the 2025 WTC final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

This will also be Australia's first Test tour of the West Indies since 2015, when they secured a 277-run victory at Sabina Park, with Steven Smith falling just short of a double century, scoring 199.