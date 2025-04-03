BCCI announces India's home schedule for 2025 season

Varun Chakravarthy celebrates his wicket during ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on March 09, 2025. - ICC

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for India's men's home season for 2025, featuring high-profile series against the West Indies and South Africa across all formats.

India will first host the West Indies for a two-match Test series. The series will begin in Ahmedabad on October 2, with the second Test scheduled for Kolkata from October 14.

Following the West Indies series, India will welcome South Africa for an all-format tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

The Test series will mark a historic occasion, as Guwahati is set to host its first-ever Test match. The series opener will take place in New Delhi on November 14, while Guwahati will stage the second Test from November 22.

The ODI series between India and South Africa will be held in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam from November 30 to December 6.

This will be followed by a five-match T20I series, scheduled from December 9 to December 19, with matches taking place in Cuttack, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad.

India and the West Indies last faced each other in a Test series in July 2023, where India secured a 1-0 series win.

Meanwhile, India's all-format contest against South Africa will be the first since their tour of South Africa from December 2023 to January 2024.

Notably, India triumphed over the Proteas in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

Before their home season, India will embark on a five-match Test series in England from June 20 to August 4.

Additionally, India will travel to Australia for a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series from October 9 to November 8, ahead of South Africa’s tour.

India's 2025 home schedule:

India v West Indies

1st Test - 2nd Oct - 6th Oct, Ahmedabad

2nd Test - 10th Oct - 14th Oct, Kolkata

India v South Africa