Gujarat Titans hand Royal Challengers Bengaluru first defeat in IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans' Arshad Khan celebrates dismissing Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during their IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2025. — BCCI

BENGALURU: Mohammed Siraj’s economical bowling exploits, backed by Jos Buttler’s quickfire half-century, powered former champions Gujarat Titans to a thumping eight-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Titans captain Shubman Gill’s decision to bat first bore paid dividends as the Siraj-led bowling unit restricted the home side to a modest 169/8 in the allotted 20 overs despite Liam Livingstone’s anchoring half-century in the middle.

The home side got off to a disastrous start as they lost star batter Virat Kohli (seven) on the 10th delivery of the innings with just eight runs on the board.

The early blow was followed by three more dismissals in quick succession reducing the RCB to 42/4 in 6.2 overs.

Following the slump, wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma joined Livingstone, prompting a brief recovery as they put together a 52-run stand until the former perished in the 13th over.

Sharma scored 33 off 21 deliveries with the help of five fours and a six.

Livingstone was then involved in brief partnerships with Krunal Pandya (five) and Tim David before eventually falling victim to Siraj in the penultimate over.

The England international remained the top-scorer for the RCB with a 40-ball 54, comprised of one four and five sixes.

David, on the other hand, was dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on the last delivery of the innings. He made a notable contribution with an 18-ball 32, laced with three fours and two sixes.

Siraj was the standout bowler for the Titans, picking up three wickets for just 19 runs in his four overs, while Sai Kishore struck twice. Arshad Khan, Ishant Sharma, and Krishna shared three wickets.



For his disciplined bowling performance, Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match.

In response, the Titans comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just two wickets and 13 balls to spare, courtesy of Buttler’s fireworks.

The visitors, however, had a contrasting start to the pursuit as they lost skipper Gill in the fifth over with 32 runs on the board. The right-handed batter made a run-a-ball 14.

Coming out to bat at number three, Buttler partnered strongly for 75 runs with Sai Sudharsan and put the Titans in command.

He was then involved in an unbeaten 63-run partnership with Sherfane Rutherford and steered the former champions over the line.

Buttler top-scored with an unbeaten 73 off 39 deliveries, studded with five fours and six sixes, while Rutherford made 30 not out from 18 deliveries, smashing one four and three sixes.

For the RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood could take one wicket apiece.

The eight-wicket victory lifted Gujarat Titans to the fourth in the IPL 2025 standings with four points in three matches, while the RCB remained third with a track record but a superior net run rate.