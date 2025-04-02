West Indies to celebrate 50 years of maiden World Cup glory

West Indies captain Clive Lloyd lifts the Cricket World Cup trophy after defeating Australia in the final at The Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 21, 1975. — ICC

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their historic World Cup triumph, achieved under the leadership of Clive Lloyd at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on June 21, 1975, international media reported on Wednesday.

The inaugural edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, then known as the Prudential World Cup, saw West Indies edging past Australia in an enthralling final to become the first-ever world champions of the sport.

"Yes it is (true). But of course we will announce in due course the specific date and details of the celebration," CEO of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Chris Dehring told a renowned cricket website.

The celebratory ceremony is scheduled to be hosted in Barbados and is likely to coincide with West Indies’ Test against Australia, set to commence on June 25 at the Kingston Oval.

Legendary West Indian pacer Michael Holding backed the idea, stating everyone else shows pride in their achievements.

“I think it's a great idea. I obviously don't know the details of the celebrations but it's a great idea to recognise our achievements," Holding welcomed CWI pans.

"Everyone else shows pride in their achievements and don't wait on others to shine a light on them. We need to write our own history and celebrate our achievements," he added.

Although, Holding was not a part of the 1975 World Cup-winning squad, he featured in the subsequent editions – in 1975 when West Indies clinched their second title and in 1983 when they suffered defeat at the hands of India in the final.

CWI President Dr Kishore Shallow had also announced the cricketing body’s plans to celebrate the historic triumph at a media conference, sharing that they are in ‘advanced planning stages’.

"This year we celebrate our 50th anniversary of the first World Cup success we had in 1975. We are in advanced planning stages... just a few things left to finalize,” Shallow told the media.

"It will be a key feature of our annual calendar. We have some 12 of those legends still alive, and we are going to celebrate their success at an event hosted in Barbados. That is another fantastic event for us to look forward to this year, along with all the home series," he added.

For the unversed, 12 members of West Indies’ 1975 World Cup squad are alive – Gordon Greenidge (73), Alvin Kallicharran (76), Rohan Kanhai (89), Clive Lloyd (80), Viv Richards (73), Bernard Julien (75), Deryck Murray (81), Vanburn Holder (79), Andy Roberts (74), Collis KIng (73), Lance Gibbs (90) and Maurice Foster (81).

The two members who are no more are Roy Fredericks – who died at the age of 57 in 2000 – and Keith Boyce – who passed at the age of 53 in 1996.