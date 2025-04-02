WATCH: Peshawar Zalmi unveil jersey, anthem for PSL 10

Peshawar Zalmi's Saim Ayub (centre) celebrates dismissing Islamabad United's Alex Hales (unpictured) during the PSL 9 Eliminator 2 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 16, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Former champions Peshawar Zalmi unveiled their jersey and anthem for the highly-anticipated 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, scheduled to commence on April 11.

To ignite the passion of their fans, the 2017 champions released the regional anthem, featuring renowned Pashto singer Raheem Shah.

The soundtrack was filmed at the newly-constructed Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar as part of the franchise’s efforts and quest to play their PSL matches in front of their home crowd.

“Like every year, the regional anthem is a gift to the Zalmi fans, and God willing, it will be in action at the Peshawar Zalmi home ground next season,” said the franchise owner Javed Afridi.





Earlier today, Zalmi also unveiled their kit for the upcoming season by sharing a poster on its social media handles, featuring their captain and star batter Babar Azam, top-order batters Saim Ayub and Mohammad Haris and England’s Tom Kohler Cadmore.

The jersey is designed by the skilled women of Haripur under the ‘Dil Se Ba-Ikhtiar’ initiative in collaboration with their sponsor. The design focuses on empowering women through skills development.

It further resonates resilience, empowerment, and pride, depicting the craftmanship of the women trained under the initiative.





Last week, the franchise signed South African all-rounder George Linde as a full replacement for Corbin Bosch in the Diamond category for the upcoming tournament as the latter reportedly considered forgoing his PSL contract to join Mumbai Indians’ squad for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).



Zalmi will kick off their PSL 10 campaign against traditional rivals Quetta Gladiators on April 12, while the two sides are scheduled to feature in an exhibition match at the Arbab Niaz Stadium.



The exhibition match was originally scheduled to be played on April 8 but the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced its postponment last week.

Peshawar Zalmi squad for PSL 10: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (all platinum), Mohammad Haris, George Linde and Mohammad Ali (both diamond), Hussain Talat, Nahid Rana and Abdul Samad (all gold), Arif Yaqoob, Mehran Mumtaz, Sufiyan Muqeem and Najibullah Zadran (all silver), Ali Raza and Maaz Sadaqat (both emerging), Mitchell Owen, Ahmed Daniyal and Alzarri Joseph (all supplementary).