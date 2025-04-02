Mitchell Hay achieves unique milestone with an unbeaten 99 against Pakistan

New Zealand's Mitchell Hay plays a shot during their second ODI against Pakistan at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — AFP

HAMILTON: New Zealand’s wicketkeeper batter Mitchell Hay entered a unique list of batters with an unbeaten 99-run knock against Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Seddon Park here on Wednesday.

Hay, walking out to bat at number seven with the scoreboard reading 132/5 in 26.3 overs, decimated Pakistan’s bowling unit with a blistering knock, comprised of seven fours and as many sixes.

The wicketkeeper batter ensured New Zealand amassed a formidable total in the high-stakes clash but fell agonizingly short of bringing up his maiden ODI century as he ran out of balls, eventually settling for 99 not out.

With his spirited knock, Hay not only bagged the Player of the Match award but also entered a unique list of batters who remained not out on 99 in an ODI, joining the likes of Pakistan’s Mohammad Yousuf, India’s Virender Sehwag and Australia’s Michael Clarke.

He becomes the 16th batter in the world to record the unique feat, while only the third wicketkeeper batter after Andy Flower and Swapnil Patil.

Mitchell Hay is also only the second New Zealand player to remain not out in an ODI, joining Bruce Edgar – the first-ever player to register the feat in 1984.

His batting heroics, followed by Ben Sears’s fireworks with the ball, powered New Zealand to a commanding 84-run victory in the second ODI and secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

The two teams will now head to Mount Maunganui to square off in the third ODI, scheduled to be played on Saturday.