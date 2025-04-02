Pakistan’s Rauf, Agha climb in ODI rankings amid team’s struggles

Pakistan's Haris Rauf (left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates and Salman Ali Agha (right) plays a shot during their first ODI against New Zealand at the McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha on Wednesday, experienced significant rise in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s ODI Rankings.

The green shirts are currently on a stiff white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprised of five T20Is and the ongoing three-match ODI series.

Pakistan suffered a 4-1 defeat in the shortest format, while also conceding an unassailable 2-0 trail in the three-match ODI series.

Amid their growing struggles, the visitors found something to cherish as their right-arm pacer Rauf, who returned economical bowling figures of 2-38 in the first ODI, jumped nine spots to acquire the 16th position in the men’s ODI bowling rankings.

However, their ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was not included in Pakistan’s squad for the ODI series, crashed out of the Top 10 after slipping two spots and now sits at 11th position with 613 rating points.

Despite batting being their most notable concern on the ongoing tour, there were also some positives in the department as vice-captain Agha secured joint 37th position, drawing level with New Zealand’s Tom Latham.

Meanwhile, their star batter Babar Azam managed to hold on to his second position in the ODI batting rankings, continued to be led by India’s Shubman Gill.

The most notable move came in Men’s T20I Bowling Rankings as New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, who took 13 wickets in the recently concluded series against Pakistan, replaced West Indies’ Akeal Hossein to become the top-ranked bowler.

Australia’s Travis Head remained the top-ranked T20I bowler, while India’s Hardik Pandya held on to his top spot in the all-rounders’ rankings.