‘Players should back each other instead of focusing on personal goals,’ says Faheem Ashraf

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf speaks at the post-match press conference after the second ODI against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. — PCB

HAMILTON: Pakistan’s fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf emphasised the need for camaraderie amongst players following the national team’s 84-run thrashing in the second ODI against New Zealand here at the Seddon Park on Wednesday.

After putting New Zealand into bat, Pakistan’s bowling unit did well to restrict the home side to 292/8 in 50 overs despite wicketkeeper batter Mitchell Hay’s unbeaten 99-run knock.

For the visitors, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Sufiyan Muqeem took two wickets each, while Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed and Haris Rauf made one scalp apiece.

In response, Pakistan’s batting unit unfolded on 208 in 41.2 overs despite valiant half-centuries from Faheem and Naseem Shah.

Faheem remained the top-scorer for the green shirts with an 80-ball 73, while Naseem made 51 off 44 deliveries.

The defeat quashed Pakistan’s chances of forcing a comeback in the ongoing three-match ODI series as New Zealand secured an unassailable 2-0 lead with one match to spare.

Reflecting on the defeat at the post-match presentation, the all-rounder advised that the players should back each other instead of taking aside after their individual performances, emphasising that the camaraderie would help green shirts break the losing streak.

“Look, each and every one of us is trying to make the team win. In my opinion, when you focus only on your personal game, or if I come in, do my part, and step aside, that’s not how it works,” said Faheem.

“As a team, we need to back each other rather than just focusing on individual performances and then stepping aside," he added.

Faheem Ashraf then claimed that the team would definitely get back on winning track, highlighting the players’ determination.

“As long as you are playing cricket, it is not difficult to win. Everyone is trying to go with the same mindset. It has also happened in the past. So, I say that is not that difficult, if you keep playing good cricket then you will definitely win.”