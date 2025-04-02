WATCH: PSL anthem ‘X Dekho’ released

Renowned Pakistani singers Ali Zafar (centre) and Natasha Baig (left) perform during PSL 2025 anthem X Dekho. — Screengrab/PSL

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated official anthem for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, titled X Dekho, has been released on Wednesday.

The anthem is released at 5 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on the official YouTube channel of the PSL.

The soundtrack showcases an exciting array of artists, including Punjabi music star Abrar-Ul-Haq, who is making his PSL debut. He is joined by the renowned singer and songwriter Ali Zafar, the powerful voice of Natasha Baig — also making her debut — and the energetic rap of Talha Anjum.

While Zafar and Anjum have lent their voices to PSL anthems before, it marked the maiden experience for Baig and Haq.





The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A total of 34 matches will be played between six teams from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled to take place in Peshawar between the hosts, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators, with the date yet to be announced after April 8 was previously considered.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).