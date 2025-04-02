Kiwi bowlers dismantle Pakistan to seal 2-0 ODI series advantage

Ben Sears celebrates the wicket of Mohammad Wasim during game two of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park, on April 02, 2025. - AFP

HAMILTON: New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series by defeating Pakistan by 84 runs in the second ODI at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 293, Pakistan’s pursuit got off to a disastrous start as the top order crumbled under a disciplined New Zealand bowling attack.

The innings began with Abdullah Shafique (1 off 11) falling early to O'Rourke, followed by Imam-ul-Haq (3 off 12) and Babar Azam (1 off 3), both dismissed cheaply by Jacob Duffy.

With three quick wickets down, Pakistan's innings appeared shaky, and things only worsened as Mohammad Rizwan (5 off 27) and Salman Agha (9 off 15) departed without making any significant contribution.

Tayyab Tahir (13 off 29) attempted to stabilize the innings, but New Zealand’s bowlers continued to apply relentless pressure, ensuring that Pakistan never gained any momentum in the chase.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf, however, displayed fighting spirit and notched up a brilliant half-century. With him losing partners rapidly—Mohammad Wasim Jr. (1 off 2) and Akif Javed (8 off 7) dismissed by Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy, respectively, Pakistan found themselves struggling at 114-8 in 28.2 overs.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Haris Rauf suffered a concussion after being struck on the head, forcing his departure from the match. Naseem Shah was brought in as a concussion replacement and batted alongside Faheem Ashraf.

The duo forged a crucial 50-run stand for the ninth wicket, keeping Pakistan's chase alive at 165-8 in 36 overs.

However, their partnership of 60 runs came to an end when Ben Sears returned to the attack and dismissed Faheem Ashraf, who played a valiant knock of 73 off 80 deliveries. Ashraf's departure left Pakistan at 174-9 in 37.4 overs.

Despite the mounting pressure, Naseem Shah continued to fight, scoring boundaries effortlessly. He reached his maiden ODI fifty in just 41 deliveries, but Pakistan's innings was eventually wrapped up for 208 in 41.2 overs.

Ben Sears ended the match with a five-wicket haul, dismissing Naseem for 51 and leaving Sufiyan Muqeem stranded on 13 not out.

Earlier, New Zealand's innings had begun with a strong opening partnership between debutant Rhys Mariu and Nick Kelly, who put on a 50-run stand.

However, Haris Rauf struck in the 6th over, dismissing Kelly for 31 off 23 balls, leaving the Blackcaps at 54-1.

Mohammad Wasim Jr. struck again in the 10th over, removing Mariu for 18, as New Zealand stumbled to 71-2. Daryl Mitchell managed 18 off 18 before falling to Sufiyan Muqeem, making it 100-3.

Henry Nicholls followed soon after, dismissed LBW for 22, leaving the hosts at 102-4 in 16.5 overs.

Captain Michael Bracewell and Muhammad Abbas added 30 runs before Wasim Jr. removed Abbas (17), reducing New Zealand to 132-5. Mitchell Hay and Abbas (41 off 66) then shared a vital 77-run stand before Muqeem dismissed Abbas, leaving New Zealand at 209-6.

Despite the wickets falling, Hay brought up his half-century. Faheem Ashraf dismissed Nathan Smith (8) at 236-7, and Rizwan ran out Ben Sears for a duck (270-8). Hay's late blitz in the final over took New Zealand to a total of 292.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay(w), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke.