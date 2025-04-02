England to miss key all-rounder and pacer in upcoming Test series

An undated picture of England team celebrating. - ECB

The England cricket team will continue to be without skipper Ben Stokes and right-arm seamer Brydon Carse for the upcoming Test series against India and the Ashes, as both players are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Stokes has not played at any level since tearing his left hamstring in December.

The experienced all-rounder is progressing well in his recovery ahead of a busy year that includes a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May, five Tests against India starting in June, and an Ashes series in Australia at the end of the year.

Durham's head coach, Ryan Campbell, provided an update on Stokes' rehabilitation, stating that while the England veteran is recovering well from hamstring surgery, no risks will be taken regarding his potential return at the domestic level.

Durham has six County Championship matches before England’s Test against Zimbabwe, which begins on May 22. However, Campbell does not expect Stokes to feature in any of the early fixtures.

"My expectation is that it'll be zero (early-season matches) - anything else is an added bonus. They're coming back from serious injuries. The facts are they need to get up and running by the time the Test matches start," Campbell said as quoted by ICC's official website.

Campbell also praised Stokes' dedication to his recovery.

"He's here nearly every single day working his butt off. The guy had hamstring surgery and was in the next day lifting weights, which I couldn't believe. He's such a hard-working bloke. He'll do whatever it takes to be up and running for England," he said.

Meanwhile, Brydon Carse has been struggling with a foot injury and was forced to withdraw from England’s squad during the recent ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.

Campbell emphasized the importance of a long-term recovery plan for the tall pacer to ensure he is fit for England’s upcoming Test fixtures.

"We've known about his foot problems for a year now. It's not new, but he needs to get it right if he's going to be playing a lot of Test cricket.," he said.

If we look at it, then I think Brydon Carse is probably the No.1 priority for England right now with what he's shown in Test cricket. He's born for that sort of stuff. There's 11 Tests over the summer and winter and I think he's going to be No.1 on England's list to make sure that he's ready to go for that," he concluded.

It is important to note that India will travel to England for a five-match Test series, with the first match scheduled to take place in Leeds on June 10, and the series running until August 4.

The Ashes series will be held in Australia from December 4 to January 8, 2026.