Here's why Naseem Shah unavailable for second ODI against New Zealand

HAMILTON: Pakistan's right-arm speedster Naseem Shah was ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand in the three-match series at Seddon Park on Wednesday. He was replaced by pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Naseem, who bowled effectively with the new ball in the first ODI, could have been a key asset in the overcast conditions in Hamilton. However, he was left out due to a niggle, as confirmed by Pakistan’s skipper, Mohammad Rizwan, at the toss.

Details regarding when Naseem sustained the injury or its severity remain unclear, but his absence is a significant blow for Pakistan, who must win this match to keep the series alive.

Along with Naseem, Usman Khan is also unavailable due to injury, while Mohammad Irfan Khan and Mohammad Ali have been omitted from the playing XI.

Pakistan has made four changes for this match, bringing in Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is without Will Young and Mark Chapman, making it interesting to see how they adapt after their dominant win in the series opener.

At the time of filing this report, New Zealand was at 134-5, with Mitchell Hay and Mohammad Abbas contributing crucial runs to set a competitive total.

Pakistan, who suffered a 4-1 defeat in the preceding T20I series, faced another setback in the ODI opener, losing by 73 runs.

After opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, thanks to a brilliant century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty by debutant Mohammad Abbas.

In response, Pakistan got off to a promising start and reached 249-3 inside 39 overs. However, a sudden batting collapse saw them lose wickets in quick succession, eventually getting bowled out for 271 in 44.1 overs.

The turning point came with the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, followed by Tayyab Tahir’s run-out and Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 253-6.

Nathan Smith starred with the ball for New Zealand, claiming 4-60, while Jacob Duffy picked up two wickets. Michael Bracewell, Mohammad Abbas, and Will O’Rourke also chipped in with one wicket each.

Pakistan Playing XI for Second ODI vs New Zealand:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.