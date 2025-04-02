Charlotte Edwards appointed Head Coach of England Women's cricket team

Charlotte Edwards poses with the trophy with her name written on it after Southern Vipers' victory on June 11, 2022. - AFP

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards has been named the head coach of the England Women's cricket team, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday (April 1).

The 45-year-old replaces Jon Lewis, who stepped down following England's 16-0 whitewash against Australia in the recent Ashes series.

"I am so delighted to once again be part of the leadership of the England Women's cricket team, and I cannot wait to take this team forward and drive us to success," Edwards said on the appointment.

"It means the world to me to have the three lions on my chest once again. Leading England as captain was my life for 10 years and I will forever be passionate about this team and our legacy. We have such a talented group of players, and I am excited about working with them and improving them both as individuals and as a team," she added.

"We have the immediate challenge of two home summer series, and then it's straight into the ICC Women's World Cup in India this autumn, with a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup next summer. There's also the mouth-watering prospect of the first ever Olympics for women's cricket in LA 2028. I'm relishing the prospect of winning trophies and taking this team forward."

Edwards was previously considered for the role in 2022 after Lisa Keightley’s departure but chose not to pursue it at the time. However, with another coaching transition on the horizon, the ECB moved swiftly to secure her services, recognizing her impressive coaching credentials.

Her coaching career began in late 2017 as an assistant coach with the Adelaide Strikers, a role she held for five years. She later took charge of the Southern Vipers, leading them to victory in the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy in 2020.

Under her leadership, the Southern Brave reached successive finals in The Hundred in 2021 and 2022. More recently, she guided the Mumbai Indians to two Women's Premier League titles in three seasons, including the most recent 2025 edition.

Edwards was also appointed head coach of the Hampshire Women in 2024 following a restructuring of domestic women’s cricket, a role she will now have to step away from.

"When we drew up the criteria for the job it became apparent very quickly that Charlotte was the outstanding candidate," said Clare Connor, Managing Director of England Women's cricket. "

"She has the experience, passion and expertise to lead this team to success. The results she has achieved as a Head Coach in multiple environments, since retiring as one of the greatest ever England players, is testament to her relentless drive and the standards she sets for those around her."

"She is a proven winner; she has won repeatedly as a player and now as a coach. She possesses a deep knowledge of the game, both in England and across the world, and she understands the importance of creating an environment that is both challenging and supportive. We are delighted to be able to appoint her as Head Coach of the England Women's team and we're hugely excited for what's to come."

Edwards will officially join the ECB from Hampshire, with her first match as England Women's head coach set for May 21 against West Indies at Canterbury.