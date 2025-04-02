Rob Walter resigns as South Africa's white-ball coach after two years

An undated picture of South African white-ball head coach Rob Walter. -AFP

Rob Walter has stepped down as South Africa's white-ball coach two years into his four-year contract.

Initially appointed to lead the Proteas until the 2027 World Cup—set to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia—Walter cited personal reasons for his resignation.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acknowledged Walter's departure, while reports suggest that the pressures of his bilateral record and frequent travel from New Zealand, where he resides, contributed to his decision.

"Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together," Walter said in a release.

"The players, support staff, and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it's time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights," he added.

Under Walter’s guidance, South Africa reached their first-ever men's World Cup final at the 2024 T20 World Cup and made the semi-finals of both the 2023 ODI World Cup and the recently concluded Champions Trophy. However, his bilateral record was underwhelming.

The Proteas played seven bilateral ODI series, losing three, including their first-ever whitewash against Pakistan. In T20Is, they played eight series, winning only one.

Walter often emphasized that he rarely had a full-strength squad available for bilateral series, as key players were rested, permitted to participate in franchise leagues, or prioritized for other formats. However, inconsistent results overshadowed these challenges.

Additionally, Walter faced scrutiny over his transformation record, particularly for selecting only one black African player, Kagiso Rabada, in the T20 World Cup squad. South Africa does not have a selection panel, and squad decisions are left to the head coach.

Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe defended Walter’s selections and praised his efforts in broadening the talent pool. Over two years, Walter handed 14 new ODI caps, including Gerald Coetzee, Tristan Stubbs, and Ryan Rickelton, as well as 13 T20I caps, with Kwena Maphaka among the notable names.

"It is also important to recognise Rob's commitment to expanding the talent pool across both formats. While in charge, he ensured that emerging players had the opportunity to develop and make their mark at the highest level, which will be critical for the future of the Proteas," Nkwe said, and confirmed Walter's successor will take South Africa to the 2027 tournament.

"We have a busy period of white-ball cricket over the next two years as we build towards the Cricket World Cup on home soil. His successor will continue to work towards that 50-over World Cup campaign, along with next year's T20 World Cup," he added.

CSA has yet to announce a replacement, but potential candidates include former South African spinner Robin Peterson, who guided MI Cape Town to the SA20 title earlier this year and currently coaches the Warriors franchise.

However, the Warriors were recently penalized for failing to meet transformation targets. Nkwe himself has prior experience coaching the national team and may step in again.

Alternatively, red-ball coach Shukri Conrad could assume white-ball responsibilities, as he did in January 2023 when South Africa hosted England.

Conrad has already led the Test team to the World Test Championship final, which is South Africa’s next major assignment in June. If CSA opts for a consolidated coaching role, he may take charge of both formats.

The Proteas’ upcoming white-ball commitments include a home series against Zimbabwe in July, followed by tours to Australia and England, and five T20Is at home against West Indies ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.