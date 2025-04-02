Pakistan announce playing XI for second ODI against New Zealand

Mohammad Wasim celebrates the wicket of Mustafizur Rahman with team mate Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on October 31, 2023 in Kolkata. - ICC

HAMILTON: Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, set to take place at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

The team has made multiple changes, bringing in Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Mohammad Wasim Jr makes his return to the ODI squad after nearly two years, having last played against England at Eden Gardens in 2023.

Meanwhile, spinner Sufiyan Muqeem will feature in his second ODI, following his debut against South Africa in 2024, where he made an impact with a four-wicket haul.

Pakistan, who suffered a 4-1 defeat in the preceding T20I series, faced another setback in the ODI opener, losing by 73 runs.

After electing to bat first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, courtesy of a brilliant century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In response, Pakistan got off to a strong start and reached 249-3 inside 39 overs. However, a sudden batting collapse saw them lose wickets in quick succession, eventually getting bowled out for 271 in 44.1 overs.

The turning point came with the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, followed by Tayyab Tahir’s run-out and Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 253-6.

Nathan Smith was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand, claiming 4-60, while Jacob Duffy took two wickets. Michael Bracewell, Muhammad Abbas, and Will O’Rourke chipped in with one wicket each.

Pakistan Playing XI for Second ODI vs New Zealand:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.