Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand in second ODI

New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell (Left) and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan (Right) during the toss ahead of second ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. - PCB

HAMILTON: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the second ODI at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Akif Javed.

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Rhys Mariu, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell(c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay(w), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke.

Head-to-Head:

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 120 ODI matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 55, while Pakistan have emerged victorious 61 times. Three matches ended without a result, and one match was tied.

Matches played: 120

Pakistan won: 61

New Zealand won: 55

NR/Tied: 3/1

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to bounce back after a disappointing run in the recent tri-nation ODI series, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and a 4-1 defeat in the T20I series, coupled with a poor start to the ODI series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to carry forward their winning momentum after clinching the T20I series and winning the first ODI.

Pakistan: L, L, L, A, L (Most recent first)

New Zealand: W, L, W, L, W