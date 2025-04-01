Sam Konstas among Australia’s centrally contracted players for 2025-26 season

Australia's Sam Konstas celebrates scoring a half-century during the first day of the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on December 26, 2024. — AFP

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday, unveiled the list of players who earned the central contract for the 2025-26 season, with emerging top-order batter Sam Konstas being a notable inclusion.

Konstas landed his maiden central contract, alongside Beau Webster and Matthew Kuhnemann, who replaced the trio of Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott and Todd Murphy in the list of 23 rewarded players.

Konstas and Webster earned their maiden central contracts with impressive performances in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy – a five-match Test series against India – last year, while Kuhnemann got the reward of his bowling brilliance in the subsequent away series against Sri Lanka, during which he took 16 wickets.

Australia’s chair of selection George Bailey lauded the emerging trio of Konstas, Kuhnemann and Webster, stating that their presence and the return of senior players like Mitchell Marsh will ignite healthy competition between them.

"Matt (Kuhnemann) was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months," said Bailey in a statement.

"In Beau’s case he proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side.

"With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning there will be welcome and healthy competition for places for the World Test Championship and West Indies tours.

"In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first class level and in the international environment."

Cricket Australia contracted men’s players 2025-26: Xavier Bartlett, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa.