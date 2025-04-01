Pakistan penalised after first New Zealand ODI defeat

Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their first ODI against New Zealand at the McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, reprimanded Pakistan men’s cricket team for keeping a slow over-rate during their first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Napier on Saturday.

According to the apex cricketing body, Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were found to be two overs short of the required target after time allowances were taken into account.

As per Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, players are penalised five per cent of their match fee for each over their side fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Since Pakistan were two overs short of the required stipulation, the visitors have been fined 10 per cent of their match fees.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the proposed sanctions, eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

For the unversed, Pakistan are trailing New Zealand 0-1 in the ongoing three-match ODI series as they suffered a gruelling 73-run defeat in the opener.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, thanks to an outstanding century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In reply, Pakistan started well, reaching 249-3 in the 39th over. However, they failed to capitalize on the strong position as wickets began to fall quickly. Pakistan was ultimately bowled out for 271 runs.



The second ODI between the two sides is scheduled to be played in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Pakistan's ODI squad for second ODI against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf.