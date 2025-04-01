PSL 2025 anthem ‘X Dekho’ to be released on Wednesday

This combination of images shows Pakistani singers Talha Anjum (left) and Ali Zafar (right) in PSL 2025 anthem. — PSL

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated official anthem for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025, titled X Dekho, will be released on April 2, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday.

According to the details, the anthem will be released at 5 PM (Pakistan Standard Time) on the official YouTube channel of the PSL.

The highly-anticipated soundtrack will be sung by renowned artists Ali Zafar, Talha Anjum, Natasha Baig and Abrar-ul-Haq.

While Zafar and Anjum have lent their voices to PSL anthems before, it would mark the maiden experience for Baig and Haq.

Chief Executive Officer of PSL, Salman Naseer, shared that the vision behind the upcoming anthem is to celebrate the 10-year success of the league.

“The vision for this year's anthem is to celebrate the milestone of completing ten years of PSL,” said Naseer.

“The anthem has been named ‘X Dekho’ which represents pride in the achievements of the PSL over the past decade,” he added.

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A total of 34 matches will be played between six teams from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled to take place in Peshawar between the hosts, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators, with the date yet to be announced after April 8 was previously considered.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).