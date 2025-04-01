Pakistan Hockey team’s visit to India for Asia Cup subject to govt clearance: PHF

Pakistan team celebrates scoring a goal during Asian Champions Trophy match against China on September 12, 2024. — Asian Hockey Federation/Facebook

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Rana Mujahid on Tuesday, clarified that the national team’s visit to India for the Men’s Asia Cup is subject to government clearance.

Pakistan and India boast strained political relations which often translate into their sporting ties. Earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its national men’s team to Pakistan for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, citing the directives of the government.

The BCCI’s refusal drew a stern reaction from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), resulting in a long standoff between the two cricketing bodies.

The dispute eventually culminated with PCB proposing a ‘Fusion Formula’, which states that both teams will play their matches at a neutral venue when India or Pakistan is hosting an ICC event for the next three years.

Despite the settlement, Indian media claimed earlier today that the Pakistan men’s Hockey team is set to tour India for the Asia Cup, scheduled to take place in Rajgir from August 29 to September 7.

Furthermore, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey also expressed his excitement for the blockbuster clash, stating that he is anticipating a ‘good game’ when the two teams collide in Rajgir.

"Any match between India and Pakistan anywhere in the world is always exciting and good to watch,” Tirkey was quoted as saying.

“In 2023 also, when the ACT was held in Chennai, the two teams played a good game. I expect it to be similar when the two teams face off in Rajgir for which the fans would come in numbers.”

However, contrary to the Indian media’s reports, PHF secretary Rana Mujahid clarified that the national team will only tour India after receiving clearance from the federal government.

“No decision will be made to participate in the Asia Cup without government permission,” said Mujahid.

For the unversed, the continental event, featuring Pakistan, India, Japan, China, Malaysia and South Korea, is crucial in World Cup qualification as it serves as the qualifying event.

The all-important tournament will feature two more teams, who will secure their spots through the qualifying tournament – the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup.