Usman Qadir vows to give his all to represent Australia

Former Pakistan cricketer Usman Qadir speaks to Geo News at his residence in Lahore on April 1, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer Usman Qadir on Tuesday, vowed to give his all to represent Australia, stating that he wants to prove that he is ‘still good enough’ for international cricket.

Qadir, who represented Pakistan in one ODI and 25 T20Is, with a combined total of 32 wickets, relocated to Australia last year and began to play club cricket in Sydney.

The leg-spinner returned to his homeland to celebrate Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr with his family and shared his future plans in an exclusive interview with Geo News.

Qadir, who made the Australia move citing the lack of opportunities in Pakistan, shared that things are under control he would soon be seen playing in Australian domestic cricket.

“Things are under control after the move to Australia, everything is going according to plan, I will be seen playing domestic cricket in Australia soon,” said Qadir.

The leg-spinner claimed that he took the decision to ensure a ‘better future’ for himself and his family and also that other national cricketers will also follow in his footsteps.

“I moved to Australia for a better future for myself and my family and I am working hard for that. My father wanted me to play for Pakistan and I did that but the situation afterwards is in front of everyone,” Qadir said.

“I don't want to name anyone because there is no point in saying anything here. I will just say that I took a step for a better future and others after me will also make the same decision.

“Whether I play for Australia or not, I will give my all. I have to tell people that I am still good enough for international cricket.

“Injustice happens here [in Pakistan] and there [in Australia] the decisions are made on performance and merit. The Pakistan team is in front of everyone. Players here are made to come back without any performance.”