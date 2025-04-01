Imam-ul-Haq backs Pakistan to make comeback in New Zealand ODIs remainder

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq speaks to the media in Hamilton, New Zealand on April 1, 2025. — PCB

HAMILTON: Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq on Tuesday, expressed his confidence in the national team’s ability to stage a comeback in the ongoing three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

The green shirts are going through a rough white-ball tour of New Zealand as they lost the five-match T20I series 4-1 before suffering a 73-run defeat in the ODI series opener in Napier.

But Imam, who missed the opening fixture due to a minor injury, said that the team was focused on making a strong comeback, especially after the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 debacle.

“Pakistan team’s morale after the Champions Trophy is that we are eager to make a comeback and I think there is no better way to do it as the conditions here are tough,” said Imam.

“And when a team wins after fighting hard in such conditions, the boost-up it is lacking will be reclaimed.

“Yes, we lost the first match but we can not talk much about what is gone. I think our team is very strong and we will definitely win the remaining two matches.”

The left-handed opener also gave insights on Pakistan’s batting unit’s preparations to deal with the extra bounce in New Zealand, stating that the batters are in good form.

“When you come here, it takes about two to three days [to acclimatize to the conditions] but I think we’ve gotten enough practice. We took part in five to six training sessions and in the previous match the batters looked in good touch,” Imam-ul-Haq said.

“The extra bounce causes a bit of trouble early on but when you get set after facing 15 to 20 balls, the runs began to start coming.”



Pakistan's ODI squad for second ODI against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf.