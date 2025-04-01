WATCH: Pakistan men’s cricket team celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr in Hamilton

Pakistan men's cricketers celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at a local mosque in Hamilton on April 1, 2025. — PCB

HAMILTON: The Pakistan men’s cricket team on Tuesday, celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr here as they prepare for the second ODI against New Zealand, scheduled to be played at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its social media handles, the national cricketers, wearing traditional outfits, heading towards a local mosque here.

After the Eid prayers, the players clicked group pictures, which are making rounds on social media.

“A very warm Eid Mubarak to you from the Pakistan team,” said star Pakistan batter Babar Azam in the video.

“Enjoy these three days [of Eid] to the fullest, meet your loved ones and remember Pakistan and the entire cricket team in your prayers,” he added.





For the unversed, Pakistan are on a white-ball tour of New Zealand, comprised of five T20Is and an ongoing three-match ODI series.

However, despite the festive spirit, the team is facing challenges on the field. Pakistan, coming off a disappointing 4-1 defeat in the recent T20I series, suffered another setback in the ODI opener, losing by 73 runs to New Zealand.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, thanks to an outstanding century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In reply, Pakistan started well, reaching 249-3 in the 39th over. However, they failed to capitalize on the strong position as wickets began to fall quickly. Pakistan was ultimately bowled out for 271 runs.

Pakistan's ODI squad for second ODI against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf.