In-form New Zealand batter ruled out of second Pakistan ODI

New Zealand's Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell celebrate during the first ODI against Pakistan at the McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. — NZC

HAMILTON: New Zealand’s in-form middle-order batter Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the second ODI of the three-match home series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played here at Seddon Park on Wednesday.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Chapman, who was named the player of the match in the opening ODI for his brisk century, sustained the injury in the second innings while fielding and subsequent scans revealed a grade-one tear.

The left-handed batter, as a result, will head to Auckland for rehabilitation to recover in time for the third ODI, scheduled to be played on Saturday.

While Chapman remains in the hunt to feature in the third ODI, he has been replaced by Tim Seifert for the preceding fixture.

The top-order batter earned the selection on the back of his remarkable performances in the recent five-match T20I series against Pakistan, during which he mustered 249 runs at an average of 62.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment over Mark Chapman’s injury but was relieved that its extent was minor.

“It’s obviously disappointing news for Mark, after a really special innings in the opening ODI in Napier,” said Stead.

“We’re thankful that the hamstring injury is only minor so we’re hopeful that Mark will be able to complete his rehabilitation and be available for the final match of the summer in the Mount.”

New Zealand squad for second ODI against Pakistan:

Henry Nicholls, Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell (c), Tim Seifert, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.