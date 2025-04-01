IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli in elite Indian T20 batters list

Suryakumar Yadav (L) plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, 2025. - AFP

Mumbai Indians' star batter Suryakumar Yadav put on a blazing show on Monday (March 31) at the Wankhede Stadium, leading his team to their first victory of IPL 2025.

Facing Kolkata Knight Riders in a 117-run chase, Suryakumar came in at No. 4 and delivered an explosive knock of 27 runs off just nine balls, featuring three fours and two sixes.

The Mumbai-based cricketer sealed the match in style, smashing a six off Andre Russell on the fifth ball of the 13th over. Before guiding MI to victory, Suryakumar achieved a significant milestone, joining Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in an elite list of Indian batters.

He became the fifth Indian cricketer to reach 8,000 runs in T20s, following Kohli, Rohit, Suresh Raina, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Suryakumar reached his 8,000th T20 run on the third ball of the 13th over, also bowled by Russell. Having previously played for KKR in the IPL, the dynamic right-hander now boasts 8,007 runs in 312 T20 matches, with an impressive tally of 796 fours and 349 sixes.

His T20 record includes six centuries and 54 half-centuries.

Most Runs by an Indian in T20s:

Virat Kohli – 12,976 runs in 401 matches

Rohit Sharma – 11,851 runs in 451 matches

Shikhar Dhawan – 9,797 runs in 334 matches

Suresh Raina – 8,654 runs in 336 matches

Suryakumar Yadav – 8,007* runs in 312 matches

Kohli remains the highest run-scorer among Indian batters in T20 cricket, followed by Rohit, Dhawan, and Raina.

Suryakumar, retained by Mumbai Indians for ₹16.35 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been a key figure for the franchise. He has played 99 IPL matches for MI, amassing 3,090 runs.

As MI’s third-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history, he has notched up two centuries and 23 half-centuries while also leading the team in two matches.