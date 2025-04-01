Rizwan, Fakhar reveal challenging bowlers faced

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman run between the wickets during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on January 13, 2023. - AFP

Pakistan’s ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan has identified India’s pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, as the most challenging bowler he has faced in recent times.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Fakhar Zaman finds England’s tearaway pacer Jofra Archer particularly tough to handle when he has the new ball in hand.

In an Eid special video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rizwan, Fakhar and fast bowler Naseem Shah engaged in a candid conversation with former Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz, who played the role of host.

Wahab posed an intriguing question to the trio, asking them to name the most difficult player they had encountered in their careers.

Rizwan was the first to respond, initially naming Australia’s seasoned paceman Josh Hazlewood as his toughest opponent when he began his international career.

However, over time, he believes that title now belongs to India’s ace pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers of the current generation.

"When I started playing international cricket, I felt Josh Hazlewood was the toughest I faced. But now it is Jasprit Bumrah," Rizwan said during the show.

For Fakhar, the difficulty of facing a bowler largely depends on the playing conditions. However, he admitted that Archer’s raw pace with the new ball has troubled him the most.

"I can tell you according to the conditions. But I feel it was difficult to face Jofra Archer with the new ball," Fakhar said.

Meanwhile, Naseem Shah, instead of naming a bowler, pointed to a batter he finds particularly challenging—England’s former white-ball captain, Jos Buttler.

"Recently, I feel Jos Buttler is a tough batter in white-ball cricket," Naseem said.