WATCH: PCB unveils PSL 10 anthem teaser

Talha Anjum and Abrar-ul-Haq on screen for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 anthem, set to release soon. - PSL

The much-anticipated teaser for the anthem of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 has been released, sparking excitement among cricket and music fans alike.

The short clip features singer Ali Zafar performing energetic dance moves to vibrant music, setting the stage for what promises to be another electrifying anthem.

Joining Zafar in this year’s anthem are renowned artists Talha Anjum, Natasha Baig, and the legendary Abrar-ul-Haq.

However, the teaser keeps the song’s theme under wraps and concludes with the message "Coming Soon," leaving fans eager for the full release.

Ali Zafar, who has previously lent his voice to several PSL anthems, is making his much-awaited return as the lead singer for PSL 10.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially confirmed his involvement, marking his comeback to the tournament’s musical landscape after several years.

Zafar was previously the voice behind PSL anthems from 2016 to 2018, delivering hit tracks such as "Ab Khel Ke Dikha" and "Dil Se Jaan Laga De."

This year, he teams up with Aima Baig to perform the anthem "Khul Ke Khel," aiming to deliver yet another iconic PSL soundtrack that will resonate with fans across the nation.

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

A total of 34 matches will be played between six teams from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled to take place in Peshawar between the hosts, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators, with the date yet to be announced after April 8 was previously considered.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).