WATCH: Pakistan cricketers extend heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr wishes

Hamilton: Pakistan's cricketers, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, and others, shared heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings with the global Muslim community on the occasion of the holy festival.

In a video released on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official social media platforms, the players offered their warm wishes and conveyed prayers for peace, prosperity, and happiness to all.

The national team is currently in New Zealand for a three-match ODI series. During a practice session in Hamilton ahead of the second ODI, Pakistani captain Mohammad Rizwan took the opportunity to wish the Muslim community a joyous Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Wishing a very happy Eid to the entire Muslim community,” Rizwan said in the video.

Along with Rizwan, vice-captain Salman Ali Agha, opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, and pacer Haris Rauf also extended their "Eid Mubarak" messages to Muslims worldwide, emphasizing unity and well-being for all.

However, despite the festive spirit, the team is facing challenges on the field. Pakistan, coming off a disappointing 4-1 defeat in the recent T20I series, suffered another setback in the ODI opener, losing by 73 runs to New Zealand.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, thanks to an outstanding century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In reply, Pakistan started well, reaching 249-3 in the 39th over. However, they failed to capitalize on the strong position as wickets began to fall quickly. Pakistan was ultimately bowled out for 271 runs.

The collapse started with the dismissal of captain Babar Azam, followed by the run-out of Tayyab Tahir and Irfan Khan Niazi's golden duck, leaving Pakistan at 253-6.

Nathan Smith struck twice in the 43rd over, removing Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, while Jacob Duffy dismissed Salman Ali Agha, who had fought hard for 58 runs. Akif Javed was the final wicket to fall, and Pakistan was bowled out in 44.1 overs.

Smith led New Zealand's bowling attack with impressive figures of 4-60, while Duffy claimed two wickets. Bracewell, Abbas, and O’Rourke each contributed with one wicket.