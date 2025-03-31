West Indies announce captaincy changes ahead of home season

Kraigg Brathwaite (left) and Shai Hope leave the field at the lunch interval during day two of the the second Investec Test match at Headingley. - AF

Kraigg Brathwaite has announced his resignation as West Indies Test captain ahead of their upcoming home season, while Shai Hope has been named the new T20I captain, taking over from Rovman Powell.

Hope will continue to serve as the team’s ODI captain as well.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed that a new Test captain will be named in the "coming weeks."

In an official statement, CWI stated: "Kraigg Brathwaite has officially stepped down as Test captain, having first expressed his intentions to do so earlier this year, ahead of the successful completion of the West Indies' tour of Pakistan." The statement continued, "Understanding the importance of continuity, Brathwaite wanted to ensure a smooth transition for the team before his departure."

Brathwaite’s decision comes just ahead of the highly anticipated home series against Australia, allowing the new leadership time to settle in.

"This series will be particularly special for Brathwaite, as he is just two matches away from his 100th Test match. It will give him the opportunity to focus solely on his batting, without the added responsibility of captaincy," the statement added.

Brathwaite, who served as captain from 2017 to 2025, led the team in 39 Test matches, winning 10 and losing 22.

Although he was named official Test captain in 2021, his tenure was marked by several historic moments, including a memorable Test win at the Gabba in Australia in January 2024, a 1-1 drawn series in Pakistan in 2025, and a 1-0 home series victory against England in 2022.

Miles Bascombe, CWI's Director of Cricket, praised Brathwaite's leadership, saying, "Kraigg has been an outstanding leader for our Test team, guiding the squad with discipline, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game."

"His contributions have been invaluable, and under his leadership, we’ve witnessed historic moments that will be remembered for years to come. We thank Kraigg for his service as captain and look forward to his continued impact as a senior player," he added.

The decision to appoint Shai Hope as T20I captain came after consultations with head coach Daren Sammy, with Bascombe noting that Powell accepted the change with professionalism and grace.

Powell had been T20I captain since May 2023, leading the team to series victories against India, England, and South Africa.

"I have expressed to him [Powell] that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights," Bascombe said. "His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts."

Sammy, speaking about Hope’s appointment, said it "signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket," given Hope’s success as the 50-over team captain over the past 18 months.

"As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player-performance insights to shape strategy," Sammy said.

"Shai is a strong believer in team performances, and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanour under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage."