Potential replacement for Usman Khan in second ODI against New Zealand

Usman Khan during net session ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup clash between Pakistan and USA in Dallas on June 5. - ICC

Pakistan’s opening batter Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. The match is scheduled to take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton, on March 2.

The 29-year-old, who scored 39 off 33 deliveries on his debut, sustained the injury while fielding during the first ODI at McLean Park, Napier, on Friday.

An MRI scan confirmed a low-grade tear, rendering Usman unavailable for the crucial encounter.

With Usman sidelined, left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq has emerged as a potential replacement. Imam was actively involved in Pakistan’s training session at Seddon Park, participating in both drills and batting practice ahead of the must-win clash.

Additionally, Pakistan is considering another change in the playing XI, with pacer Mohammad Ali potentially making way for spinner Sufyan Moqim.

Moqim showcased his skills in the final T20I against New Zealand, where he claimed two wickets in his two-over spell. Despite Pakistan’s 4-1 series loss in the T20Is, Moqim’s performance was a positive takeaway.

In the first ODI, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, powered by a sensational century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In response, Pakistan started strongly and reached 249-3 by the 39th over. However, a sudden batting collapse saw them bundled out for 271.

The collapse began with the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, followed by Tayyab Tahir’s run-out and Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 253-6.

Nathan Smith struck twice in the 43rd over, removing Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, while Jacob Duffy dismissed Salman Ali Agha, who fought valiantly for his 58. Akif Javed was the last to fall as Pakistan’s innings ended in 44.1 overs.

Smith led New Zealand’s bowling attack with figures of 4-60, while Duffy claimed two wickets. Bracewell, Abbas, and O’Rourke chipped in with one wicket each.