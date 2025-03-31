Cameron Green gives fitness update ahead of WTC final against South Africa

Cameron Green reacts after being struck by a delivery during day two of the First Test in the series between New Zealand and Australia at Basin Reserve on March 01, 2024 in Wellington. - AFP

Australia’s star all-rounder Cameron Green is set to use his upcoming County Championship stint in England as a stepping stone to reclaim his place in Australia’s squad for this year’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa.

Green has been sidelined from competitive cricket since September last year due to an ongoing back issue that required surgery.

Now fully fit, the 25-year-old confirmed in a media interaction in Perth on Monday that he will feature solely as a batter during a five-match spell with Gloucestershire.

He also revealed that he could have played for Western Australia in the recent Sheffield Shield final had his state side qualified.

“I’m going really well. I would have been ready for a Shield final if that happened ... I was raring to go for that, but it wasn’t meant to be,” Green said.

“I’m going pretty well and I’m all fit and healthy,” he added.

Green is set to depart for England next week, with his first appearance for Gloucestershire likely to be against Kent at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury on Friday, April 18.

His performances at the County level will be crucial as he strives to break back into Australia's playing XI for the WTC Final.

The right-hander expressed his willingness to bat anywhere in the top six for the high-stakes clash against the Proteas.

“We’ve obviously got an ultra-successful top five, six, seven, so it’s never easy, but that’s what you want it to be in a Test team,” Green said.

“You want guys to challenge, take that position for themselves and that’s what’s been done.

“I think they’ve had another ultra-successful summer and I was so happy watching, but at the same time you want to get back in the team, so we will just wait to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has also declared himself fit for Australia's WTC Final defense.

Lyon, who had been dealing with a hip issue during recent series against India and Sri Lanka, stated that he has fully recovered and is excited about the prospect of helping Australia secure a second consecutive Test mace.

Lyon is mindful of the challenge posed by South Africa’s formidable bowling attack, led by pacers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen. He anticipates a tough battle for batters from both teams at Lord’s.

"South Africa are going to be a big challenge," Lyon said in Sydney on Monday.

"It's two of the best bowling attacks in the world going against each other and it’s is going to be big challenge for the batters in both teams," he concluded.