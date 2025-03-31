Pakistan prepares for must-win second ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan team undergoing net practice ahead of second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on March 31, 2025. - PCB

HAMILTON: The Pakistan cricket team held an intense training session at Seddon Park on Monday ahead of the second ODI of the three-match series, scheduled for April 2.

The players, including both batters and bowlers, participated in net practice to regain confidence following their recent setbacks.

The session also included fielding drills under the supervision of the coaching staff, along with warm-up exercises before the practice began.





Pakistan, who concluded the T20I series with a disappointing 4-1 defeat, suffered another blow in the ODI opener, losing by 73 runs.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a commanding total of 344, powered by Mark Chapman's brilliant century (132) and a rapid 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In response, Pakistan started well, reaching 249-3 by the 39th over. However, a dramatic collapse saw them bowled out for 271.

The turning point came with the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, followed by Tayyab Tahir’s run-out and Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 253-6.

Nathan Smith played a crucial role in dismantling Pakistan’s lower order, striking twice in the 43rd over to remove Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Jacob Duffy then dismissed Salman Ali Agha, who fought hard for his 58, before Akif Javed fell as Pakistan was bowled out in 44.1 overs.

Smith led New Zealand’s bowling attack with figures of 4-60, while Duffy picked up two wickets. Bracewell, Abbas, and O’Rourke chipped in with a wicket each.