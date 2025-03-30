Pakistan’s Natalia hopeful for ‘good results’ in Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Pakistan's Natalia Pervaiz speaks to the media in Lahore on March 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan’s right-arm seamer Natalia Pervaiz expressed her confidence in the national team’s readiness for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to be played here from April 9 to 19 at the LCCA Cricket Ground and Gaddafi Stadium.

Pervaiz, while talking to the media on the sidelines of the national women’s team’s training camp for the six-team qualifying event, emphasised the importance of ample fitness to excel in the 50-over format.

She further added that the national cricketers have significantly improved in terms of fitness as they are focusing on gym, cardio, strength and diet – the elements crucial in keeping the athletes match-ready.

“Fitness is very crucial in 50-over cricket. Without fitness, you can’t play in this format,” she said.

“I think there is a lot of improvement because cricketers are focusing on gym, running, cardio, strength, and diet,” she added.

Natalia Pervaiz also lauded the role of the coaches for guiding them on how to play in different conditions before going on to claim that the side’s preparations have been satisfactory for the all-important event.

“The coaches have guided us on how to play in different conditions, which has helped us a lot.”

“Our preparation is good, and hopefully, our results will be good. We also want to play in the World Cup,” she concluded.

Pakistan's squad for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.