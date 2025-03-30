Kylian Mbappe equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s major Real Madrid record

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe (left) controls the ball during their LaLiga match against Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on March 29, 2025 and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on January 29, 2017. — Reuters/AFP

MADRID: French striker Kylian Mbappe on Saturday, equalled star Portugues footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of most goals in debut season for Real Madrid.

The French forward amassed the milestone in Los Blancos’ 3-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium here over relegation-threatened Leganes and drew level on points with leaders and arch-rivals Barcelona.

Leading the way for Real was Mbappe, who scored a brace to secure a hard-fought victory for the former champions.

"It was difficult match. After the international break it's always difficult," Mbappe told RMTV.

His brace helped him equal Ronaldo’s goal tally of 37 in his debut season for Real Madrid – an achievement Mbappe termed very special but emphasised his focus remains solely on leading the club to victories.

"Very special. I'm sure the most important thing is the things you do with the team, but scoring the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good. We know what he means to Real Madrid and to me. He gives me a lot of advice; he's scored a lot of goals, but we have to win titles here."

Notably, Mbappe reached this milestone in just 45 matches, 10 games more than it took Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe also opened up on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that the superstar gives him a lot of advice.

"Me and Cristiano Ronaldo speak frequently. He gives me a lot of advice. I'm very happy to equal his goals in the first season, we know what he represents for all of us. But the really important thing is to win trophies with Real Madrid”.

For the unversed, only Chilean icon Ivan Zamorano has scored more goals in a debut season for Real Madrid, with an impressive 37 tallies in 45 appearances after joining from Sevilla in 1992.